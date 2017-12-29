Everton Putting Finishing Touches To Cenk Tosun Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have entered the final stretch of their negotiations with Besiktas for the signature of Turkey international striker Cenk Tosun, it has been claimed.



The 26-year-old striker is on his way out of Turkey in the January transfer window following interest from Premier League clubs, who showed a willingness to take him to England.











Crystal Palace are claimed to have slapped in a bid for the player initially, but Everton have stolen a march on all their rivals in the transfer chase for Tosun and are on the verge of signing him.



According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Toffees are in the last stage of negotiations with Besiktas, as both clubs look to put the final touches to an agreement that would see Tosun move to Merseyside.





The outlines of an agreement between the two clubs are in place and Besiktas are set to earn a transfer fee of around €30m from the final transaction.

Sam Allardyce has been keen to add more goals to his squad since he took charge of the club at the end of November and Tosun has emerged as the Everton boss’ top target.



Everton’s failure to sign a proper replacement for Romelu Lukaku last summer played a key role in their poor start to the season, which led to Ronald Koeman’s departure.



The Turkey international has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Besiktas this season.

