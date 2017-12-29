I Feel Sorry For Graeme Murty – Rangers Legend On Gers’ January Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson thinks that Graeme Murty will have his one hand tied behind his back in the January transfer window because of Rangers’ precarious financial situation.



Murty has been in charge of the first team squad since Pedro Caixinha was sacked in October and he was given a contract until the end of the season by the club earlier this month.











The Rangers boss wants to sign players in January, but there is the worry the club do not have the required funds after backing Caixinha heavily in the transfer market last summer.



A majority of Caixinha’s summer purchases have failed to make their mark at the club, but Ferguson admits that Rangers will remain saddled with them as they do not have the finances to write their contracts off.





And given their financial problems, the former Gers star does not see Murty receiving the backing he would want in the January transfer window.

Asked if Rangers will look to move on some of Caixinha’s signings, he told Betsafe: “To be fair to the Rangers board they did give him a lot of money.



"They spent just under £10m, which in this day and age is a lot of money in Scottish football.



“Since Graeme Murty come in and took over from Pedro Caixinha, he hasn’t played quite a few of them.



“But the difficult thing is some of those guys have two-and-a-half or three-and-a-half years left on their contracts and so it’s going to be difficult to move them on.”



He added: “Clearly Rangers don’t have money to write these guys off and I feel sorry for Graeme Murty as it isn’t his squad and in January he will want to bring in players.



“But I think he’s limited to just loan signings.”

