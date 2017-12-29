XRegister
29/12/2017 - 13:15 GMT

It’s Simply Ridiculous – Former Dortmund Star Slams Virgil van Dijk Fee

 




Former Borussia Dortmund star Ned Zelic has criticised Liverpool for paying over the odds for Virgil van Dijk.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who did say that he wanted to do things differently when Manchester United paid a record fee for Paul Pogba last year, forked out a world record fee for a defender of £75m to sign Van Dijk from Southampton in the January window.




Liverpool had to publicly apologise to Southampton for illegally approaching the Dutchman up last summer, but continued problems at the back have forced them to adhere to the Saints demands this time around.

And Zelic insisted that such a big figure for Van Dijk is just plain ridiculous and believes Southampton made the most of Klopp and Liverpool’s desperation to improve their defence.
 


The former Dortmund star took to Twitter and wrote: “£75m transfer fee for Virgil van Dijk [is] simply ridiculous.  

“Southampton cashing in big time.

"Unbelievable.”

Van Dijk is expected to be available for selection for Liverpool’s third round FA Cup clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby on 5th January.
 