It’s The Market – Jose Mourinho Won’t Criticise Virgil van Dijk Fee

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not criticise Liverpool for spending £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk as he believes the transfer market is simply inflated.



Liverpool chased Van Dijk in the summer transfer window, but have been forced to wait until the end of the year to get the deal done, with Southampton unable to resist a £75m bid.











The sum is a world record fee for a defender, but Mourinho does not think that means Van Dijk should automatically be compared to the defensive greats of the game.



And the Manchester United boss will not criticise the fee Liverpool have paid, arguing that if the Reds feel Van Dijk is the right player then they must pay or do without the signing.





" The reality is if they think the player is right for them and they really want the player, they pay this amount or they don't have the player because that's the way the market is at this time", Mourinho said at a press conference when asked about Van Dijk.