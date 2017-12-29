Juventus Add Fresh Name To List To Replace Chelsea and Man Utd Target Alex Sandro

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen defender Wendell has joined Juventus’ shortlist of targets as they look to line up a replacement for Chelsea and Manchester United target Alex Sandro, it has been claimed.



Sandro was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but Juventus knocked back multiple big money offers from the Blues to keep hold of the left-back.











However, Sandro’s future at Juventus remains under the scanner, with Chelsea still reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old, who is also on the radar of Manchester United, the new players in the race.



Juventus are ready to sell for the right price and are looking at replacements; the Bianconeri have zeroed in on Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian and Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri to fill in the shoes of the former FC Porto man.





However, Juventus have adeed another name to their list of potential replacements.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell has appeared on Juventus' radar.



With the Bianconeri doing serious work looking for replacements, Sandro's time in Turin could be coming to an end.

