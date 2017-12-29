XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2017 - 12:58 GMT

Juventus Add Fresh Name To List To Replace Chelsea and Man Utd Target Alex Sandro

 




Bayer Leverkusen defender Wendell has joined Juventus’ shortlist of targets as they look to line up a replacement for Chelsea and Manchester United target Alex Sandro, it has been claimed.

Sandro was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but Juventus knocked back multiple big money offers from the Blues to keep hold of the left-back.




However, Sandro’s future at Juventus remains under the scanner, with Chelsea still reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old, who is also on the radar of Manchester United, the new players in the race.

Juventus are ready to sell for the right price and are looking at replacements; the Bianconeri have zeroed in on Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian and Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri to fill in the shoes of the former FC Porto man.
 


However, Juventus have adeed another name to their list of potential replacements.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayer Leverkusen's Wendell has appeared on Juventus' radar.

With the Bianconeri doing serious work looking for replacements, Sandro's time in Turin could be coming to an end.
 