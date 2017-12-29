XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/12/2017 - 16:04 GMT

Juventus Ready To Sell Man Utd Linked Paulo Dybala If Situation Does Not Improve

 




Juventus will consider selling Manchester United target Paulo Dybala in the summer if the relationship between the club and the player does not improve in the coming months.

The Italian champions have been left annoyed by the meeting Dybala’s brother held with Paris Saint-Germain recently and his exclusion from the first eleven is believed to be a reaction from the club.




It has been claimed Juventus believe the Argentine striker's attitude has taken a turn for the worse and he has not been completely focused during training sessions.

The Bianconeri feel Dybala has taken his eye off the ball and it is claimed that the relationship between the club and the player has hit a new low over the last few days.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the club will consider selling the Argentine in the summer window if they fail to mend their broken relationship over the coming months.  

Juventus reportedly recently rejected an €70m bid from Manchester United, but the Red Devils are keeping their ears to the ground regarding Dybala’s future in Turin.

Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping close tabs on the striker's situation and long standing interest from Barcelona in Dybala still remains on the table.

The striker signed a new five-year contract just months ago, but as things stand Dybala’s future at Juventus remains on tenterhooks.
 