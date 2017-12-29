XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/12/2017 - 12:50 GMT

Juventus To Try To Tempt Liverpool To Sell Emre Can In January

 




Juventus are prepared to offer up to €6m to Liverpool if they agree to sell Emre Can in January, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The Germany international, whose present deal with Liverpool is set to expire next summer, has thus far refused to sign a new contract with the Reds.




Can is likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season for free, with Juventus believed to be the favourites to sign him.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with showing interest in the midfielder, whose point of conflict with Liverpool is understood to be the inclusion of a release clause in any fresh deal.
 


Despite Juventus being in the pole position to sign Can for free next summer, the Italian champions do not want to take any risks and thus want to rope in the 23-year-old next month.

As a result, the Bianconeri are ready to spend up to €6m during the winter transfer window to bring in Can, who has scored four goals and set up three more in 23 games this season.

Can, who has 20 caps and a goal for Germany to his name, joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.
 