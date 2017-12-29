XRegister
06 October 2016

29/12/2017 - 20:08 GMT

Leeds United Legend Explains How Whites Should Approach The January Transfer Window

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has offered the Whites advice on how they should approach the January transfer window, which opens in a matter of days.

The Yorkshire giants, who had a busy summer as they brought in several new players, presently find themselves in fifth place in the Championship table with 42 points from 24 games, just five points adrift of second-placed Bristol City.




And Gray is of the opinion that Leeds need to make new signings if they are serious about finishing in a playoff spot and challenging the top two.

However, the 69-year-old was quick to add that Leeds do not need to necessarily need to splash the cash to bring in a quality player, with Gray going on to give the example of Samu Saiz.
 


“If we are going to challenge and be a serious threat to the top two as well, I think we may have to invest”, he told LUTV.

“It may not have to be heavy, [Leeds director of football] Victor Orta and his team I think they will be scurrying around Europe, maybe even outside Europe, as we know, to try and get players who can improve the squad.

“And that’s what you are looking to do – to improve the squad.

“You might do it without spending a lot of money, it’s not about the money, it’s about the players, who come in.

“I will be honest with you, I'd never heard of Saiz.

“But he could play in any team in the Championship and I feel [he could also play for] quite a lot of the teams in the Premier League because he has got the talent.

“That’s the type of player and that’s the type of talent that you are trying to unearth for no vast sums of money.

“It’s possible and clubs have proved that in the past.”

Gray went on to add that he feels the present Leeds team would also welcome new additions to the squad in January as everyone associated with the club is desperate to see Premier League football return to Elland Road.

“I think the present squad would also want to see the club invest as well because they are all in it together, and the one thing they want is Premier League football back at Elland Road”, he continued.

Leeds have already agreed a deal to sign Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka during the January transfer window and the deal will be official once the window opens next month, but he may join Cultural Leonesa on loan until the end of the season.
 