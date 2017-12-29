Moussa Dembele Won’t Be Sold In January Says Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Simon Donnelly is of the opinion that Moussa Dembele will stay at Paradise until at least the end of the season.



It was reported last week that Premier League side Brighton had agreed a deal to sign the Frenchman from Celtic in the January window, but the Scottish champions rubbished the speculation.











Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that Celtic have not agreed to sell the striker and Donnelly is confident that the club will hold on to the hitman in the January window.



He believes Dembele still has a lot to learn and with Celtic involved in Europe still, the Frenchman’s presence is needed in the squad until the end of the season.





The former Bhoy told Betsafe when asked whether Dembele will leave the club: “Rodgers has been pretty clear saying that there was nothing there but speculation. Brighton were the team linked with him.

“I don’t see him moving just right now.



"He’s still young and developing here at Celtic and there’s lot to play for, none more so than the important game at the weekend.



“There’s Europa League coming up as well and I see him staying here until at least the end of the season.”



Donnelly stressed the fact that the Frenchman is still young and developing as player and at Celtic he will get a lot more opportunities to continue to learn.



Asked about the reported £18m offer, he said: “I think last year when he was at the height, scoring all the goals, there were reports of a lot higher than that.



“I don’t think he has hit the heights this season and that goes back what I am saying about developing as a player.



“He’s still 20-21, got a lot to learn and there is no better platform than here at Celtic Park.”

