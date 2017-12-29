XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2017 - 15:17 GMT

Rangers Reject Bid For Josh Windass

 




Rangers have knocked back an offer from English Championship side Preston North End for Josh Windass, according to Sky Sports News

Alex Neil's men are aiming to make additions and with the transfer window swinging back open next week have acted on their interest in Rangers star Windass.




But Rangers have acted quickly to reject the proposal from the Deepdale outfit and signal their intent to keep hold of Windass.

It remains to be seen if Preston will return with an improved offer in the hopes of tempting Rangers to let Windass head back down south in the new year.
 


Windass was linked with leaving Rangers last summer, but stayed and became a key man under Pedro Caixinha, while new manager Graeme Murty has also trusted in the attack-minded midfielder.

The midfielder is currently preparing to face Celtic with Rangers in a crunch Old Firm clash this weekend.

Rangers will hope news of Preston's bid does not knock Windass' focus ahead of the big game at Parkhead on Saturday.
 