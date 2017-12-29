Rangers Reject Bid For Josh Windass

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have knocked back an offer from English Championship side Preston North End for Josh Windass, according to Sky Sports News.



Alex Neil's men are aiming to make additions and with the transfer window swinging back open next week have acted on their interest in Rangers star Windass.











But Rangers have acted quickly to reject the proposal from the Deepdale outfit and signal their intent to keep hold of Windass.



It remains to be seen if Preston will return with an improved offer in the hopes of tempting Rangers to let Windass head back down south in the new year.





Windass was linked with leaving Rangers last summer, but stayed and became a key man under Pedro Caixinha, while new manager Graeme Murty has also trusted in the attack-minded midfielder .