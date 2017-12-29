Riyad Mahrez, He’s Fantastic – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he rates Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as a "fantastic player".
While Liverpool were battling to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window, Leicester mounted a defence of Mahrez amid strong interest from other clubs, including Roma.
Liverpool saw off Barcelona's attempts to sign Coutinho and when the transfer window shut Mahrez was still at Leicester.
The Reds boss insists he does not know enough about the situation with Mahrez to compare it to what happened with Coutinho, but he concedes that the winger is a superb performer.
Klopp told his pre-Leicester press conference: "He is a fantastic player for sure and I can imagine that a lot of clubs are interested in him.
"The fact he is still there shows obviously that somebody at Leicester convinced him.
"So, a very important player for them, 100 per cent", he added.
Leicester visit Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday and the Foxes have seen an improvement under new manager Claude Puel.
They now sit in eighth spot in the Premier League standings and will be hoping to cause a shock by heading home from Merseyside with all three points.