XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2017 - 13:55 GMT

Riyad Mahrez, He’s Fantastic – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he rates Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez as a "fantastic player".

While Liverpool were battling to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window, Leicester mounted a defence of Mahrez amid strong interest from other clubs, including Roma.




Liverpool saw off Barcelona's attempts to sign Coutinho and when the transfer window shut Mahrez was still at Leicester.

The Reds boss insists he does not know enough about the situation with Mahrez to compare it to what happened with Coutinho, but he concedes that the winger is a superb performer.
 


Klopp told his pre-Leicester press conference: "He is a fantastic player for sure and I can imagine that a lot of clubs are interested in him.

"The fact he is still there shows obviously that somebody at Leicester convinced him.

"So, a very important player for them, 100 per cent", he added.

Leicester visit Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday and the Foxes have seen an improvement under new manager Claude Puel.

They now sit in eighth spot in the Premier League standings and will be hoping to cause a shock by heading home from Merseyside with all three points.
 