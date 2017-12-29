XRegister
X
29/12/2017 - 12:05 GMT

This Must Be Rangers January Transfer Strategy And It’s Sad – Gers Legend Unhappy

 




Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes the Gers are only going to look for loan signings in the January transfer window, which he feels is a sad state of affairs.

Graeme Murty has been given a contract until the end of the season to manage Rangers after the club faced frustration in their pursuit of a replacement for Pedro Caixinha.




The Rangers boss has said that he has already started to identify targets for the January window and the club have insisted the Murty will receive the final say on which players arrive.

However, Ferguson stressed that Murty is only in charge until the end of the season at the moment and is not sure he will be able to sign players on long term contracts.
 


The former Rangers start cannot see the club signing anyone beyond short term loan contracts in January, which he feels is far from ideal.  

Asked about Rangers’ plans for the January window, Ferguson said on Betsafe: “They have made it clear that Murty will pick the players.

“But what amazes me that he’s got the job until the end of the season.

"If you are going to sign players then they are come here on long term contracts.

“And so the only way I see Rangers signing players is if they are getting them on loan, which isn’t great going forward and that’s the way it is at Rangers, which is sad.”

Before the January window, Rangers have a big game coming up on Saturday when they will take on Celtic at Paradise in the Old Firm derby. 
 