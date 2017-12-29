Virgil van Dijk Move Is Huge Financial Gain For Celtic Insists Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Simon Donnelly is delighted at the financial gain the Bhoys are set to make from Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool.



Liverpool have agreed a £75m deal with Southampton for the signature of the defender and the Dutchman will complete the deal once the January window opens next week.











Celtic are set to receive a hefty cash injection from the deal as they inserted a ten per cent sell on clause when they sold Van Dijk to Southampton in the summer of 2015.



With the Bhoys set to receive in excess of £7m from Van Dijk’s move to Liverpool, the club could make aggressive moves in the January window to improve their squad.





And Donnelly admits the club will be delighted with the financial gain they are set to make from the deal.

The former Bhoy told Betsafe: “It’s great news for Celtic.



“Obviously financially it’s a huge gain for them on the back of the £75m sell to Liverpool.



"So yes, it’s a benefit for the club and a great move for the lad and Liverpool.”



Donnelly is certain that Van Dijk will bring leadership and calmness to a Liverpool defence that has been under the cosh this season for some of their poor performances.



Asked what Van Dijk will bring to Liverpool, he said: “I am thinking a little assuredness.



"We have seen how well he played here at Celtic and many times he played almost with a cigar – very calm at the back.



“The Liverpool defence has been under scrutiny this season and I think his addition is a fantastic one for the club.”

