We’ve Time – Mauricio Pochettino In No Rush To Make Calls Over Josh Onomah And Cameron Carter-Vickers

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he has made no decision yet on recalling Josh Onomah and Cameron Carter-Vickers from their respective loan spells, or sending Kyle Walker-Peters out on a similar arrangement.



Heading into the January transfer window, Pochettino is looking at his options as he bids to make sure his Tottenham squad are fully equipped to fight on multiple fronts over the remainer of the season.











Defender Carter-Vickers is on loan at Championship side Sheffield United, while Onomah is also in the same division, but at Aston Villa.



Carter-Vickers, 19, has been enjoying regular first team football with the Blades and has made 16 appearances in the Championship so far.





Midfielder Onomah, 20, has also been sampling the thrill of playing week in, week out, and has 21 Championship appearances under his belt .