Yes, Clubs Want Liverpool Players, Admits Jurgen Klopp As He Vows To Put Reds First

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that there is interest from other clubs in a number of Reds stars, but insists the club must come first.
The Reds have already been active ahead of the official opening of the January transfer window and have snapped up Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world record fee for a defender of £75m.
A number of Liverpool players have been linked with the exit door, a group which includes Danny Ings and Ben Woodburn, but Klopp insists that no decisions have been made.
Klopp insists the ideal time to make decisions over players and potential loans is in the summer, when they would have their immediate future ironed out for the whole season.
The Liverpool manager concedes that clubs are interested in his players, but no decisions have been made and he insists that what is in the Reds' interests, even if not in the player's interest, must come first.
"The first thing we have to make sure is that we have the squad we need for the second part of the season because we've had a good situation so far in the squad and that's what we need to have again", he told a press conference.
"Usually you make an agreement for a year – I know players have longer contracts and things like that.
"Everything can happen in the big transfer window in the summer, you make an agreement for a year and the player has the time to train, play.
"For a few young players it is different and we will have to see what we do there.
"But for all the rest the club interest is first and we must make sure we have enough players for different situations.
"The perfect is that it's the best thing for the player and the club, but if not the club needs to come first – that's how it is.
"We will see what happens. There is nothing decided.
"There is interest in players, but whether we agree or not, no decision so far", Klopp added.
It remains to be seen if Liverpool will look to bring in funds after a big outlay on Van Dijk, while fringe players may also look to move on in search of regular game time.
Midfielder Emre Can is also wanted by Juventus and is out of contract at the end of the season.