Yes, Clubs Want Liverpool Players, Admits Jurgen Klopp As He Vows To Put Reds First

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that there is interest from other clubs in a number of Reds stars, but insists the club must come first.



The Reds have already been active ahead of the official opening of the January transfer window and have snapped up Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world record fee for a defender of £75m.











A number of Liverpool players have been linked with the exit door, a group which includes Danny Ings and Ben Woodburn, but Klopp insists that no decisions have been made.



Klopp insists the ideal time to make decisions over players and potential loans is in the summer, when they would have their immediate future ironed out for the whole season.





The Liverpool manager concedes that clubs are interested in his players, but no decisions have been made and he insists that what is in the Reds' interests, even if not in the player's interest, must come first.