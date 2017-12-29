You Expect That From Pablo Hernandez – Leeds Legend Not Surprised By Top Class Goals

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has revealed that he was not surprised to see Pablo Hernandez score spectacular goals in recent games as he was aware of the Spaniard’s abilities.



Henandez has been in fine for the Whites in the present campaign, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.











The 32-year-old has found the back of the net in Leeds’ last two games against Hull City and Burton Albion.



Hernandez chipped Allan McGregor after he latched onto the Hull City goalkeeper’s loose clearance at the weekend, with the former Swansea City man curling home a fantastic free kick against Burton on Boxing Day; Leeds won those matches by 1-0 and 2-1 scorelines respectively.





And Gray explained that he was not amazed by Hernandez’s recent “first class” goals because he knew the attacking midfielder had them in his repertoire, besides his ability to pick out passes.

“What can be said about his goals – his goals were first class, two first class goals”, Gray said on LUTV, when asked about Hernandez’s recent goals.



“Obviously McGregor makes a mistake, but that was a great finish.



“And his free-kick was top class.



"We know that he has got that in his locker.



“It’s not something that when you see him doing it, you are amazed by it, because you know it’s within his repertoire – to score goals like that.



“He has got that talent – he can play, he can pick out passes and he can score goals, spectacular ones as well.”



Hernandez joined Leeds on an initial loan deal last year before the move was made permanent, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

