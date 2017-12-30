Brendan Rodgers Knows Celtic Need January Signings – Ex-Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be looking to make further additions to his squad in the January transfer window.



Rodgers, whose Celtic side were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Rangers on Saturday, has already made one signing in the shape of central defender Marvin Compper, who has arrived from RB Leipzig.











But having watched the Bhoys in action against Rangers, Stewart is in no doubt that Rodgers will know he still needs to make more signings in the winter window, which opens in a matter of days.



And Stewart also feels Celtic will relish the winter break they have now headed into.





" For Celtic, I think they will be looking forward to the break in January", Stewart said on BBC Radio Scotland.