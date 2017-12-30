Can Follow Virgil van Dijk, He’s The Future – Former Scotland Star Lauds Celtic Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Pat Nevin believes that Kristoffer Ajer is poised to follow in Virgil van Dijk's footsteps in moving from Celtic to the Premier League and becoming a top player.



Just 19 years old, Ajer has been handed regular minutes this season by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, slotting into central defence.











Ajer completed all 90 minutes at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime, helping Celtic keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against fierce rivals Rangers.



Nevin is hugely impressed with the progress the teenage Norwegian has made at Celtic and feels that there is little doubt he will become a top player.





The former Scotland international has backed Ajer to follow in Van Dijk's footsteps and sees shades of Manchester City's John Stones in the Norwegian's playing style .