06 October 2016

30/12/2017 - 20:54 GMT

Can Follow Virgil van Dijk, He’s The Future – Former Scotland Star Lauds Celtic Youngster

 




Former Scotland international Pat Nevin believes that Kristoffer Ajer is poised to follow in Virgil van Dijk's footsteps in moving from Celtic to the Premier League and becoming a top player.

Just 19 years old, Ajer has been handed regular minutes this season by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, slotting into central defence.




Ajer completed all 90 minutes at Parkhead on Saturday lunchtime, helping Celtic keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against fierce rivals Rangers.

Nevin is hugely impressed with the progress the teenage Norwegian has made at Celtic and feels that there is little doubt he will become a top player.
 


The former Scotland international has backed Ajer to follow in Van Dijk's footsteps and sees shades of Manchester City's John Stones in the Norwegian's playing style.

"One of the most interesting players is Ajer. Van Dijk was mentioned earlier, the fact he played here at Celtic and went to Southampton", Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"I remember thinking, that's a guy who's going to cruise in the Premier League.

"Ajer is 19. He is the future. He is going to be a top, top level player.

"I hope he does spend a good time here learning his trade.

"But as a player, coming out with the ball and looking almost like a younger version of John Stones – but a little bit more powerful at this age", the former winger added.

Ajer spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock, playing regular games at Rugby Park as he stepped up his development.

The 19-year-old is a Norway Under-21 international.
 