Claim From Spain: Philippe Coutinho House Hunting In Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has ordered his entourage to find his family a house in Barcelona as he becomes increasingly confident of joining the Catalan giants in January, it has been claimed.



The 25-year-old wanted to join Barcelona last summer and even slapped in a transfer request but Liverpool were in no mood to lose their star player at the start of the season.











It has been claimed that Coutinho threatened to go on strike to get his move, but Liverpool somehow managed to convince him against doing so, with suggestions that they will agree to sell him in the winter window.



The Brazilian has remained a thorough professional on the pitch for the Reds, but has reminded the Liverpool hierarchy about their promise to allow him to leave in January.





And he is getting increasingly confident that he will complete his dream move to Barcelona in January and according to Mundo Deportivo he has told his trusted people to find him a house in the Catalunyan city.

Coutinho won’t be able to appear in the Champions League for the Catalan giants this season if he joins the club but he is not concerned about it and is determined to force through a transfer.



Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been in touch with the Liverpool hierarchy and is trying to reach an agreement for Coutinho’s signature.



It is claimed that a fee of around €150m will be required to snare the creative midfielder away from the Reds.

