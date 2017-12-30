Don’t Put Too Much Pressure On Him – Liverpool Star Hails Mohamed Salah As Leicester Beaten

James Milner has hailed Liverpool match-winner Mohamed Salah, but warned against putting pressure on the Egyptian, after he fired a brace in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City.
The Reds fell behind after just three minutes at Anfield when Jamie Vardy scored, stunning the home supporters.
Leicester held their lead heading into the half time break, but eventually Liverpool levelled through Salah in the 52nd minute.
The Reds then went 2-1 up, again through Salah as he turned defender Harry Maguire on the edge of the penalty box and rifled his effort past Kasper Schmeichel.
Salah has now scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season and Milner has saluted his astonishing run, while warning against putting too much pressure on his shoulders.
"He keeps scoring and I'm running out of words to describe him", Milner was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"It's important that we keep supporting him but not put too much pressure on him."
The Liverpool midfielder also had words of praise for how Leicester tried to apply pressure on the Reds at Anfield.
"It's not easy for any team to come here but they defended well and put pressure on us with the early goal.
"But to open teams up you've got to keep going, build from the back and do the simple things right", he added.