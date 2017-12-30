XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2017 - 14:04 GMT

Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Stoke City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Champions Chelsea have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Stoke City at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

With Manchester City running away with the league title, Chelsea appear to be playing for a top four spot and, sitting in third, boast a five-point cushion over fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur.




The Blues are still without centre-back David Luiz, who has a knee issue.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte picks Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger. N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater will look to control midfield, while Willian, Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata are attacking threats.

If Conte needs to try to change the course of the game then he can look to his bench, where options include Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas.

 


Chelsea Team vs Stoke City

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Hazard, Batshuayi
 