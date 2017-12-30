Embarrassing, Terrible – Former Rangers Star Slams Moussa Dembele

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson says that the way Moussa Dembele left the pitch for Celtic in their 0-0 draw with the Gers on Saturday was "embarrassing".



Dembele, who has regularly been overlooked by Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers of late, was handed a start in the derby clash at Parkhead.











He was however ineffective and was brought off by Rodgers just past the hour mark.



But Dembele angered some fans in how he walked off the pitch, with comments made that the way he sauntered off may indicate it was his final game for Celtic.





And former Rangers hitman Thompson has slammed Dembele, saying he should have been quick to get off the pitch after having had a shocker in the derby.