06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2017 - 21:58 GMT

Embarrassing, Terrible – Former Rangers Star Slams Moussa Dembele

 




Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson says that the way Moussa Dembele left the pitch for Celtic in their 0-0 draw with the Gers on Saturday was "embarrassing".

Dembele, who has regularly been overlooked by Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers of late, was handed a start in the derby clash at Parkhead.




He was however ineffective and was brought off by Rodgers just past the hour mark.

But Dembele angered some fans in how he walked off the pitch, with comments made that the way he sauntered off may indicate it was his final game for Celtic.
 


And former Rangers hitman Thompson has slammed Dembele, saying he should have been quick to get off the pitch after having had a shocker in the derby.

"I thought it was embarrassing the way he came off the pitch. It was embarrassing, embarrassing!" Thompson said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"He'd had a shocker. Just get off the pitch and get your sub on.

"I thought it was terrible from him", he added.

Dembele was replaced by Leigh Griffiths, but he could not spark a lacklustre Celtic side into action as Rangers enjoyed chances to win the game in the final third of the match.

The Gers though could take none of the chances they created.
 