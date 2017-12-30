Former Rangers Star Agrees Graeme Murty Not Right For Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson does not think Graeme Murty is the right manager for the Gers.



Murty was handed the reins on a caretaker basis in October following the Glasgow club's decision to sack Pedro Caixinha following a spell of inconsistent results.











Rangers launched a hunt for Caixinha's successor, but nearly two months later concluded that Murty was the right man to stay in charge and handed him a permanent deal running until the end of the season.



Thompson was a regular commenter on Rangers' search for a successor to Caixinha.





And he does not think the Gers have got it right by handing Murty a permanent managerial deal.