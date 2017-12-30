Former Rangers Star Agrees Graeme Murty Not Right For Gers

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson does not think Graeme Murty is the right manager for the Gers.
Murty was handed the reins on a caretaker basis in October following the Glasgow club's decision to sack Pedro Caixinha following a spell of inconsistent results.
Rangers launched a hunt for Caixinha's successor, but nearly two months later concluded that Murty was the right man to stay in charge and handed him a permanent deal running until the end of the season.
Thompson was a regular commenter on Rangers' search for a successor to Caixinha.
And he does not think the Gers have got it right by handing Murty a permanent managerial deal.
It was put to Thompson on BBC Sportscene Extra that Murty is not the man for the Rangers job and he simply replied: "I agree."
Murty has a chance to win over the doubters when he leads his Rangers side into battle against Celtic later today at Parkhead.
The former youth coach has avoided defeat with Rangers against Celtic before, during a previous caretaker stint.