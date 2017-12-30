Great Way To End Year – Antonio Conte Delights As Chelsea Crush Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has expressed his delight at capping off a great year for Chelsea with a big 5-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea made a brilliant start to the game when Antonio Rudiger rose higher than any Stoke defender to turn in a free-kick from Willian in just the third minute to give the home side the lead.











And it got worse for Mark Hughes’ men when Chelsea doubled their lead after Pedro’s deflected cross found Danny Drinkwater, who controlled the ball well and hit a precision shot into the top corner from 25 yards to score his first goal for the club.



Chelsea continued to dominate proceedings and chances with Jack Butland making a few good stops to keep the hordes of attacks from the Blues at bay, but the third goal for Conte’s men came when Pedro wriggled away from a defender before firing in from 20 yards to make it 3-0 in favour of the home side.





The Blues could have scored a few more in the first half as Stoke continued to struggle to cope with them, but some poor decisions in the final third and saves from Butland saved the away side’s blushes.

Stoke could have pulled a goal back when Saido Berahino was played in after the restart, but his drought since February 2016 continued.



Chelsea continued to pour men forward in the second half too and Willian made it 4-0 when he executed a fine finish in 73rd minute.



The day didn’t get any better for Stoke as the Blues continued to attack and fifth goal of the afternoon came when Davide Zappacosta smashed his shot in from just outside the box in the 88th minute.



Conte admits that scoring the early goals was the key as it opened Stoke up and he was delighted with the overall performances of his side in their last game of the year.



The Chelsea boss has reflected on a fantastic year for the club and the fans and admits it was not easy for him to secure his side’s title winning campaign in his first season at the club.



Conte told reporters after the game: “I think our performance was very positive.



"We started very well and had great desire to score.



“This type of game, if you can score early it can become easy.



"We wanted this and I’m very pleased with the performance of all my players.



"I’m pleased with another clean sheet.”



Conte added: “We have to continue to work hard. To finish this year in this way is great for me, the players, club and fans. This year was fantastic.



“To win the title in England is not easy.



"To be able to do this at your first chance is great.”

