06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2017 - 16:35 GMT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Starts – Manchester United Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United matchday squad that will take on Southampton in a Premier League clash this evening at Old Trafford.

With injuries biting into his squad, Mourinho has gone with the centre-back paring of Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw taking their places in the full-back positions.




Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have continued to form the midfield base, with Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan playing in more advanced positons. Romelu Lukaku will again lead the line and Mourinho has options such as Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford on the bench.

With two back-to-back draws, Manchester United are desperate to get back to winning ways in the league and consolidate their positon in the second place behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

 


Manchester United Team vs Southampton

De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Martial, Rashford
 