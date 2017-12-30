I’m Proud, Unlucky Not To Beat Celtic – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





James Tavernier feels Rangers could have nicked all three points from their trip to Celtic, after a 0-0 draw, given the chances they created at Parkhead.



The Old Firm derby ended in a 0-0 stalemate, but both teams created good enough chances either side of half time to win all three points and the bragging rights for their supporters.











Celtic created the better chances in the first period that ended with Scott Sinclair missing a golden opportunity to score and get the home side into the break leading the game.



Rangers looked the better team after the break and striker Alfredo Morelos’ point-blank range header bounced off Craig Gordon’s feet and the Celtic goalkeeper did well to keep the away side at bay.





Tavernier admits that it was a good performance from Rangers especially against Celtic at Parkhead, which is a never a nice place to come for visiting teams because of the home side’s dominance.

However, he conceded that Rangers could have edged past Celtic and got their first Old Firm win for a while had they taken their chances in the second half.



After the game, Tavernier told Rangers TV: “Definitely pleased [with the performance].



“We know it’s a tough place to come, 60,000 fans here and obviously they are an attacking force, but I thought we applied ourselves excellently today defensively and in attack.



“With the full eleven on the pitch, I think we did an outstanding job and I thought we are unlucky not to come away with three points.



“Craig Gordon made some unbelievable saves and Wes [Foderingham] made some great saves in the first half and I thought it was one of those games where we could have just nicked a win.



“We had some good chances, but I am proud of the boys and the shift that they put in.”



Rangers remained third in the league table, eleven points behind reigning champions Celtic, who have another eight-point advantage over second place Aberdeen.

