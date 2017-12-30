XRegister
06 October 2016

30/12/2017 - 18:19 GMT

I’ve Had January Transfer Window Talks – Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

 




Antonio Conte admits that he has had talks with the Chelsea hierarchy regarding the January transfer window.

Chelsea scored a heavy 5-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, but they remain some distance away from league leaders Manchester City and Conte is reported to be unhappy about the depth of his squad.




The Chelsea boss has been less than 100 per cent pleased with the work the club have done in the transfer window and is believed to be keen to add more players to his squad in the winter window.

Conte admits that he has had some talks with the club regarding the January transfer window, but has insisted that he is happy with the current group of players.
 


The Italian stressed that he would be OK if Chelsea fail to add to his squad in the winter window.  

Asked about the January window, Conte told reporters after the game: "I am very happy to work with my players – I have had conversations with the club – and they know my opinion.

“I am the coach and I look after the things on the pitch, if the club can help us, it would be okay, but if they can't it will be okay as well."

Chelsea will next be in action on Wednesday night when take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
 