I’ve Had To Get Used To This In England – Leeds Custodian Felix Wiedwald

Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has conceded that he is adapting to the fact that the English game is more physical and less fouls are given.



The Yorkshire giants snapped up the 27-year-old German goalkeeper from Werder Bremen last summer and Thomas Christiansen has installed him as his first choice between the sticks.











His time at Leeds has been eventful as he has made several mistakes and did lose his place in the first eleven for a while before returning between the sticks after Andy Lonergan failed to impress.



Wiedwald admits that he is getting used to the fact that goalkeepers get less decisions in their favour in terms of the opposition players committing fouls inside the penalty box in English football.





He also conceded that he has had to learn how to command more respect inside the penalty box.

Wiedwald told German daily Bild: “As a goalkeeper I have to get used to the fact that I am challenged more here and that fewer fouls are given.



“I had to learn here to earn more respect.”



The German is also happy with how Leeds have performed in the first half of the campaign and insisted that finishing in the top six remains the club’s ultimate goal this season.



“We finished the first half of the season in the playoff positions. That is our minimum goal.



“I played 17 games, of which ten were clean sheets. I am happy.



"The goal is to be one of the six teams fighting for promotion at the end of the season.”

