06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/12/2017 - 10:47 GMT

Leeds United Star Not Ruling Out Germany Return

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Werder Bremen in the future.

The 27-year-old German goalkeeper joined Leeds last summer after it became clear that he would not be the first choice custodian between the sticks at Werder Bremen.




His time at Leeds has not been error free and despite losing his place in the first eleven for a while, head coach Thomas Christiansen has showed faith Wiedwald and he remains the first choice goalkeeper at Elland Road, ahead of Andy Lonergan.

However, Wiedwald remains attached to Werder Bremen and admits that he cannot rule out the possibility of rejoining the Bundesliga club at some point in the future.
 


Asked if he would consider returning to Werder Bremen, the goalkeeper told German daily Bild: “I am not ruling it out.  

“I could imagine a third stint in the Werder goal.”

Wiedwald admits that he remains a Werder Bremen follower and still keeps track of their games in the Bundesliga despite leaving the club last summer.

“Werder will always stay inside me.

“I remain a fan who still follows their games and looks for them in the league table.”
 