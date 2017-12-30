Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Comments On Virgil van Dijk Contract Length

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is unsure on the length of contract new arrival Virgil van Dijk will sign.



Van Dijk will join Liverpool from Southampton when the transfer window opens in January and is set to become the most expensive defender of all time, with the Reds paying £75m for his services.











The length of deal the Dutchman will sign has not been confirmed and Klopp was asked about it following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, which Van Dijk watched.



But Klopp has been unable to confirm the deal length and did not appear concerned by it.





" It is not too important. I don't know how long the contract will be", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.