XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/12/2017 - 14:01 GMT

Loris Karius Starts – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Leicester City to Anfield for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Reds crushed Swansea City 5-0 at Anfield on Boxing Day and boss Jurgen Klopp will want his men to make it back to back wins against the Foxes today.




Klopp must do without captain Jordan Henderson, who has a hamstring injury, while Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne are out.

The German boss picks Loris Karius between the sticks, with Simon Mignolet dropping down to the bench. Joel Matip slots into defence with Dejan Lovren, while Emre Can and James Milner play in midfield. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are attacking threats.

If Klopp wants to try to change the course of the game then he has a bench full of options, including Adam Lallana and Dominic Solanke.

 


Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Milner, Mane, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold
 