Loris Karius Starts – Liverpool Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Leicester City to Anfield for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Reds crushed Swansea City 5-0 at Anfield on Boxing Day and boss Jurgen Klopp will want his men to make it back to back wins against the Foxes today.











Klopp must do without captain Jordan Henderson, who has a hamstring injury, while Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne are out.



The German boss picks Loris Karius between the sticks, with Simon Mignolet dropping down to the bench. Joel Matip slots into defence with Dejan Lovren, while Emre Can and James Milner play in midfield. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are attacking threats.



If Klopp wants to try to change the course of the game then he has a bench full of options, including Adam Lallana and Dominic Solanke.



Liverpool Team vs Leicester City



Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Milner, Mane, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold

