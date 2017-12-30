Michael O’Halloran Can’t Have Same Situation, Tommy Wright Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has warned Rangers that they cannot take Michael O'Halloran back to the club and then not play him, after revealing the Gers want the winger to head back to Ibrox.



O'Halloran is on loan at St Johnstone from Rangers and Wright is keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old, who has enjoyed regular first team football with the Saints.











He struggled for game time at Rangers and was shipped out on loan to St Johnstone by previous Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.



Wright says that Rangers have informed his club that they want O'Halloran to return to Ibrox in January, but the Saints boss insists the winger cannot return to Glasgow simply to kick his heels on the sidelines once again.





" They do want to bring him back", Wright was quoted as saying by the BBC.