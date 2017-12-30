Moussa Dembele Starts – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic matchday squad that will take on Rangers in the Glasgow derby later today at Paradise.



Rodgers has again gone with the defensive pair of Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer, with Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney taking their place as the two full-backs on either side in the team. Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor will form the midfield base for the Bhoys today.











Moussa Dembele will lead the forward line with support from Scott Sinclair and James Forrest behind him. Rodgers has also attacking options such as Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard on the bench. Oliver Ntcham and Nir Bitton are also in reserve against Rangers.



Celtic will look to continue to maintain their dominance in the Glasgow derby with one more win over Rangers and extend their lead at the top of the league table.



Celtic Team vs Rangers



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, McGregor, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Bitton, Griffiths, Ntcham, Edouard, Johnston

