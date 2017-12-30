XRegister
06 October 2016

30/12/2017 - 11:03 GMT

Niko Kranjcar Starts – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Rangers have named their side and substitutes to take on fierce rivals Celtic in an Old Firm clash at Celtic Park this afternoon.

The Gers returned to winning ways in midweek by seeing off Motherwell at Ibrox, but will still start as big underdogs against Brendan Rodgers' league leaders




Boss Graeme Murty is without captain Lee Wallace, shot-stopper Jak Alnwick, midfield pair Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter, along with striker Kenny Miller. Ryan Jack is sidelined.

The Rangers manager has Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he goes with Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson at the back, while Ross McCrorie will look to protect the back four. Jason Holt and Daniel Candeias slot into midfield, along with Josh Windass and Niko Kranjcar. Alfredo Morelos is up top.

If the game needs to be swung Rangers' way, Murty has a number of options on the bench, including Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena.

 


Rangers Team vs Celtic

Foderingham; Tavernier, Alves, Wilson, John, Candeias, Holt, McCrorie, Windass, Kranjcar, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Barjonas, Herrera, Bates, Hardie, Hodson, Pena
 