Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City Confirmed

Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at St Andrew's this afternoon.



The Whites have risen to fifth spot in the Championship standings on the back of a run of good form and will start as favourites to pick up another three points against bottom of the table Blues.











Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen remains without winger Stuart Dallas and striker Caleb Ekuban.



Christiansen picks Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence he has Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, Leeds go with Kalvin Phillips and Conor Shaughnessy, while Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernandez and Pawel Cibicki are behind Kemar Roofe.



If Leeds need to make changes at any point then they have options on the bench, including Samu Saiz and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



Leeds United Team vs Birmingham City



Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Phillips, Shaughnessy, Alioski, Hernandez, Cibicki, Roofe



Substitutes: Lonergan, Anita, Pennington, Klich, Saiz, Lasogga, Grot

