We Need Eden Hazard To Perform At Arsenal – Former Chelsea Star

Jason Cundy believes that Eden Hazard will need to deliver a big performance to help Chelsea beat Arsenal on Wednesday night.



Chelsea crushed Stoke City 5-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and Blues boss Antonio Conte chose to rotate his side to keep several players fresh for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.











Andreas Christensen, Cesc Fabregas and Hazard were all unused substitutes, while both N'Golo Kante and Alvaro Morata were brought off before full time.



Cundy was happy to see Hazard kept fresh for the game against Arsenal as he believes the Belgian will need to turn on the style if the Blues are to better the Gunners.





He said on Chelsea TV: " If we're going to do anything there on Wednesday night he has to perform.