06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/12/2017 - 15:32 GMT

Alex Iwobi Starts – Arsenal Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Brom vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Alan Pardew's struggling West Brom side at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Heading into the Premier League contest Arsenal sit in sixth spot in the standings and are four point adrift of fourth placed Liverpool, while the Baggies are rock bottom and four points from safety.




Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is without defender Nacho Monreal, who has an ankle injury, while hitman Olivier Giroud also continues to be out. Aaron Ramsey is also injured.

Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while at the back he picks a three of Calum Chambers, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi. Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka slot into midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez operate off Alexandre Lacazette.

If the Arsenal manager needs to make changes to try to change the course of the game then he has a bench packed with options, including Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott.

 


Arsenal Team vs West Brom

Cech, Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Wilshere, Xhaka, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Sanchez, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck
 