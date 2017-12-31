Brendan Rodgers Grabbed My Arm And Said This – Former Celtic Star On Reason For Huge Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Didier Agathe has revealed his admiration for Brendan Rodgers and believes it is natural that he has done well at Paradise as the Northern Irishman is a boyhood fan of the club.



Rodgers has been gradually turning himself into a Celtic legend since he took charge of the club from Ronny Deila at the end of the 2015/16 season.











Celtic went on a record breaking run of 69 games unbeaten in domestic football and the club have won all trophies on offer in Scotland since the former Liverpool boss took charge.



And the Northern Irishman has fans amongst former Celtic players – Agathe is one of them. The Frenchman admits he loves Rodgers’ approach towards football and his commitment towards playing an attacking game, no matter what opposition he is up against.





The former wing-back stressed that it is pleasing to see Rodgers achieving so much success at Celtic as he has been a fan of the club since his childhood days.

Agathe told French magazine So Foot: “Brendan is a guy I really like because of his style of football, he is always moving forward.



“Even against PSG, when it was necessary to play more defensive and wait for the opponent, it was not his style. He likes to create and play football.



“On personal level, I had the opportunity to meet him in a charity match.



"He came to meet me, grabbed me by my arm and said that he has been a Celtic fan since he was a kid.



“There I told myself this guy needs to end up at Celtic.



"When you love something, you will always do a good job.”



Rodgers has also managed to ensure European football at Parkhead in the new year as Celtic will be playing in the Europa League in the second half of the season.

