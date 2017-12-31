Even During Good Run I Knew Leeds United Needed Signings – Former White On Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan says he has never been under the illusion the Whites did not need to make signings in the January transfer window, even when they were on a good run.



Leeds started the campaign in stunning form and even sat on top of the Championship table for a period before a form slump kicked in and they slid even out of the playoff spots.











They have since got back to winning ways, though lost at Birmingham City on Saturday, and sit comfortably in the playoff spots, within touching distance of the automatic slots.



But Whelan insists he has always been firm in his view that Leeds need to bring in more players to add to the group in January.





He cautioned though that only chairman Andrea Radrizzani knows whether he is going to make funds available to snap up new players.