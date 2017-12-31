XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/12/2017 - 14:51 GMT

Got His Tracksuit On Quick, Shadow of Last Season – Former Scotland Star On Celtic Striker

 




Ex-Scotland international Michael Stewart feels Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele has often looked a shadow of the player he was last season, while noting the Frenchman appeared to have showered and got his tracksuit on within minutes of the Glasgow derby ending on Saturday.

Dembele was in stunning form for Celtic last term as they romped to a domestic treble and he scored goals for fun.




But the Frenchman has not been assured of a certain starting spot by Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers in the current campaign and has not been as prolific when on the pitch.

Stewart watched Dembele play in Celtic's 0-0 draw against Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday, a game he was brought off in, and feels the Frenchman has lacked consistency.
 


He also questioned Dembele quickly after the final whistle having already changed into his tracksuit.

"Dembele is walking around at the end of the game there looking as if he's had a shower already", he said on BBC Radio Scotland.

"He's dressed up in his tracksuit and he looks a shadow of the player he was last season.

"Just in this game in particular, not to say he hasn't had good games this season, but the consistency hasn't been there."

Dembele has scored only four goals in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, while netting just once in the Champions League.

He has been linked with leaving the Scottish champions in the January transfer window.
 