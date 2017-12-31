Got His Tracksuit On Quick, Shadow of Last Season – Former Scotland Star On Celtic Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Scotland international Michael Stewart feels Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele has often looked a shadow of the player he was last season, while noting the Frenchman appeared to have showered and got his tracksuit on within minutes of the Glasgow derby ending on Saturday.



Dembele was in stunning form for Celtic last term as they romped to a domestic treble and he scored goals for fun.











But the Frenchman has not been assured of a certain starting spot by Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers in the current campaign and has not been as prolific when on the pitch.



Stewart watched Dembele play in Celtic's 0-0 draw against Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday, a game he was brought off in, and feels the Frenchman has lacked consistency.





He also questioned Dembele quickly after the final whistle having already changed into his tracksuit.