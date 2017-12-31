He’s A Phenomenon – Former Celtic Star Tips Bhoys To Reveal Future Great

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bhoys star Didier Agathe has tipped Celtic academy winger Karamoko Dembele for future stardom in the world of football.



Kieran Tierney’s rise at Celtic over the last few seasons has put back the focus on the good work being done in the club’s academy and many feel the Bhoys have a great supply line in their youth teams.











However, former Celtic defender Agathe has focused on one particular player and believes 14-year-old winger Dembele will be the next future world star to come out of Celtic’s academy.



The Scotland Under-16 international has been earning rave reviews for his performances in Scottish youth football, but many outside Celtic are still not aware of his talent.





But Agathe feels Dembele has all the tools to become a beast of a football in the future.

The former Bhoy told French magazine So Foot: “I believe Celtic will reveal to the world one of the future stars of football: Karamoko Dembele.



“People do not know him very well yet because he only 14 years old, but beware, he is a phenomenon.”



Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has shown an inclination towards providing opportunities to academy stars, but it remains to be seen when Dembele gets his first opportunity in the senior side.

