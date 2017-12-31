XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

31/12/2017 - 15:41 GMT

Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leon Goretzka To Sign Bayern Munich Pre-Contractual Agreement

 




Bayern Munich have won the race for Liverpool and Manchester United target Leon Goretzka, who will sign a pre-contractual agreement with the club in the new year, it has been claimed.

The Germany international midfielder is out of contract with Schalke in the summer and the Ruhr side have been working overtime to convince him to put pen to paper to an extension.




But Goretzka has had a number of options with Inter, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United just some of the clubs keen to offer him a new home.

However, Goretzka is staying in Germany and will join Bayern Munich, according to German magazine Sport Bild.
 


It is claimed the midfielder will sign a pre-contractual agreement with the Allianz Arena outfit in the new year.

Goretzka is able to sign a deal with any side from Monday, when 2018 dawns.

He will move to Bayern Munich without a fee in the summer, officially joining the club in July, something which will surely be a blow for Schalke.
 