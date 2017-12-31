Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leon Goretzka To Sign Bayern Munich Pre-Contractual Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have won the race for Liverpool and Manchester United target Leon Goretzka, who will sign a pre-contractual agreement with the club in the new year, it has been claimed.



The Germany international midfielder is out of contract with Schalke in the summer and the Ruhr side have been working overtime to convince him to put pen to paper to an extension.











But Goretzka has had a number of options with Inter, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United just some of the clubs keen to offer him a new home.



However, Goretzka is staying in Germany and will join Bayern Munich, according to German magazine Sport Bild.





It is claimed the midfielder will sign a pre-contractual agreement with the Allianz Arena outfit in the new year.