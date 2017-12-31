Not Worried At All – Bundesliga Coach On Defender Targeted By Liverpool and Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Augsburg boss Manuel Baum says he is confident that defender Philipp Max, who is of interest to Liverpool, Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, is not thinking about other clubs.



The left-back has impressed with Augsburg in the Bundesliga this season and has attracted admiring glances from a number of clubs as a result.











Four Premier League clubs are looking closely at the 24-year-old, but Baum is losing no sleep and feels that Max is simply focused on life at Augsburg.



"I am not worried about that at all", Baum said on the sidelines of Augsburg training, when asked about interest in Max.





" I also do not have the impression that Philipp is dealing with anyone other than FC Augsburg", he added.