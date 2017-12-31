Serie A More Balanced Than Premier League – Former Tottenham Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Joe Jordan believes Italy's Serie A is a much more balanced and competitive league this season than the Premier League.



Juventus have won the last six league titles in Italy but are facing stiff opposition this season from Napoli, a fresh Inter side and Roma, and are currently second in the league table.











While Jordan, a former AC Milan man, believes Juventus will still win the league just because of their experience of handling a title race, he has insisted Serie A is much more competitive than the Premier League.



Manchester City have dominated the landscape in England this season, dropping points just twice in drawn games against Everton and Crystal Palace and have a 14-point advantage over second placed Chelsea.





Jordan is confident that unlike in England, where Manchester City are walking the league, the title race in Italy will go down to the wire.

The former Spurs coach told ilBiancoNero: “I still follow Serie A and there will be four teams that will compete for the title until the end of the season.



“I am convinced Juventus, multiple-time champions, will triumph again just because of their experience in the last few years, compared to Napoli, Inter or Roma."



He continued: “With respect to the Premier League, here there is more balance as in England it will be a disaster if Manchester City don’t win the league after the kind of lead they have over United.”

