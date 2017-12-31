Slow To Turn And Slow Pace – Former Rangers Boss Not Impressed With Celtic Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex McLeish does not feel Kristoffer Ajer can become a top class centre-back after watching the Norwegian play for Celtic against Rangers, dubbing him too slow.



Ajer has been tipped for big things and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has not been shy to play the teenager in the heart of the Bhoys defence.











He was again in action on Saturday when Rangers visited Parkhead to take on Celtic and completed all 90 minutes of the 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw.



Former Rangers boss McLeish took in the game and was left less than impressed with Ajer.





Though he thinks the defender is good on the ball, without pace he does not feel he can become a top class centre-back in the modern game.