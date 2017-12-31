Thanks For Elland Road But Now Do This – Former Leeds Star’s 2018 Message To Andrea Radrizzani

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has urged Andrea Radrizzani to make funds available for Leeds United in the January transfer window, telling the Italian that surely his mouth should be watering at the prospect of promotion to the Premier League.



Leeds head into 2018 sitting in a healthy fifth spot in the Championship standings and only six points away from the automatic promotion places.











However, at times during the first half of the season fans have complained of a thin squad, especially in terms of striking options, with the Whites needing to turn to unproven teenager Jay-Roy Grot off the bench as they look to influence games.



Whelan has no doubt that Leeds need another striker and has urged Radrizzani, who he is grateful to for buying back Elland Road, to take the opportunity to push for promotion.





" We are fifth, six points off second position – I would be asking the chairman to strengthen and strengthen with quality", Whelan explained on BBC Radio Leeds.