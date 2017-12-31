Thanks For Elland Road But Now Do This – Former Leeds Star’s 2018 Message To Andrea Radrizzani

Noel Whelan has urged Andrea Radrizzani to make funds available for Leeds United in the January transfer window, telling the Italian that surely his mouth should be watering at the prospect of promotion to the Premier League.
Leeds head into 2018 sitting in a healthy fifth spot in the Championship standings and only six points away from the automatic promotion places.
However, at times during the first half of the season fans have complained of a thin squad, especially in terms of striking options, with the Whites needing to turn to unproven teenager Jay-Roy Grot off the bench as they look to influence games.
Whelan has no doubt that Leeds need another striker and has urged Radrizzani, who he is grateful to for buying back Elland Road, to take the opportunity to push for promotion.
"We are fifth, six points off second position – I would be asking the chairman to strengthen and strengthen with quality", Whelan explained on BBC Radio Leeds.
"If there's any kind of aspirations of getting to the Premier League or really pulling away from the pack and cementing your position in the playoffs, you've got to strengthen and you've got to strengthen with quality that's going to be that difference.
"We have got a great array of midfield players, we've got pace on the wings, we've got other players to come in who've not been on the bench, still [Stuart] Dallas to come back as well, centre-halves we’re OK with, yes maybe a full-back, but [Gaetano] Berardi is doing a good job.
"Strikers, strikers, strikers. They are what win you football matches. They are the ones that can be the difference come the end of the season.
"We appreciate [Radrizzani] buying back Elland Road, we really do, but when you put yourself in this position come 1st January and you're in the mix and you're there or there abouts, surely your mouth starts watering at the opportunity to be playing Liverpools and Man Uniteds and Chelseas and Arsenals every week?
"And to do that you need that extra bit of help", he added.
Leeds did pocket a substantial sum of money in the summer, while trimming their wage bill, as Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor and Liam Bridcutt left for £23m combined, while Toumani Diagouraga and Giuseppe Bellusci were also notably offloaded.