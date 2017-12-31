There’s Money To Spend But Use It Wisely – Former Leeds United Star’s Transfer Advice

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there is money available for the Whites to spend in the winter transfer window, but says that it must be splashed wisely.
Whelan is an advocate of Leeds bringing in players in the January window, which opens later this week, as he wants the Whites to put in a real tilt at earning promotion to the Premier League.
Whites fans have called for a new goalkeeper, left-back and striker, with some feeling midfield should also be strengthened.
Whelan thinks having sold Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood in the summer for a combined £22m, Leeds have money to spend, but insists it must be spent on the right players.
"Apparently there is money there to spend, but you don't want to just spend it on anything", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"It's got to be spent wisely, it's got to be spent on the right player, the right age, that's going to give you something leading onwards or you go for a loan signing from a Premier League side, or someone who's not in the mix at a Championship side that can do the job until the end of the season.
"But are they available? That's the problem. January is a really difficult window", Whelan added.
Leeds have headed into 2018 sitting in fifth spot in the Championship and just six points off the top two automatic promotion spots as they aim to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.