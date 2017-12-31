There’s Money To Spend But Use It Wisely – Former Leeds United Star’s Transfer Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there is money available for the Whites to spend in the winter transfer window, but says that it must be splashed wisely.



Whelan is an advocate of Leeds bringing in players in the January window, which opens later this week, as he wants the Whites to put in a real tilt at earning promotion to the Premier League.











Whites fans have called for a new goalkeeper, left-back and striker, with some feeling midfield should also be strengthened.



Whelan thinks having sold Charlie Taylor and Chris Wood in the summer for a combined £22m, Leeds have money to spend, but insists it must be spent on the right players.





" Apparently there is money there to spend, but you don't want to just spend it on anything", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.