06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/12/2017 - 14:44 GMT

Virgil van Dijk Would Have Cost Us More – Former Manchester United Star

 




Former Manchester United winger Ben Thornley believes the Red Devils would have been forced to pay more than Liverpool had they wanted Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool paid a world record fee of £75m for a defender to sign Van Dijk from Southampton in the winter window and Jurgen Klopp has defended the club’s decision to fork out such a figure.




The Liverpool manager has often criticised other clubs spending big money on individual players in the past, but Thorney feels they had to pay up as they were desperate for Van Dijk.

However, the former Red Devil believes had Manchester United been interested, they would have been forced to pay more than the final £75m fee for the Netherlands international.
 


He also stressed Van Dijk is a better defender than anyone available in the Liverpool squad at the moment.  

Thornley said on MUTV: “They have coveted him for a long time, there is no question about that, as other clubs have with Virgil van Dijk.

“Liverpool are the ones who stood out and that was the going rate for him.

“I can’t help but feel that had Manchester United signed him, there might have been five or ten million more on top of that.

“But they got their man and they paid a lot of money for him and he is certainly better than what they have.”

Jose Mourinho has recently suggested Manchester United need to spend more money in the transfer market to compete with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.
 