31/12/2017 - 13:46 GMT

You Can Always Take Him Off – Former Leeds Star Would Have Started Samu Saiz At St Andrew’s

 




Noel Whelan has questioned Thomas Christiansen's decision not to start with Samu Saiz for Leeds United in Saturday's 1-0 defeat away at Birmingham City.

Saiz was back and fit to play following a spell out with a calf injury, but head coach Christiansen opted to start with him on the bench at St. Andrew's.




Christiansen did turn to the Spanish attacking midfielder in the 55th minute and brought him on for Pawel Cibicki, but Saiz could not stop Leeds slipping to defeat against the Championship's bottom club.

And Whelan thinks if Saiz was fit enough to be brought on from the bench he was fit enough to start, with the former White taking the view starting with him and then bringing him off if needed would have been the better call.
 


He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "You want to be playing your best team all the time.

"If he's fit, for me I would always start him – you've got to play your best side in every game.

"If he doesn't get through 90 minutes you can always take him off and put someone on.

"But it gives you an opportunity to get a foothold in the game", he added.

Leeds will try to return to winning ways against managerless Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday.

The Whites sit in fifth spot in the Championship standings, six points off the top two automatic promotion places.
 