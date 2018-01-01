Brilliant, Great Atmosphere – Celtic Trip Leaves No Scars On Rangers Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have left no scars on Rangers defender David Bates on his Parkhead debut, with the youngster insisting that he loved the atmosphere during his side's 0-0 draw.



The Gers, who lost the season’s first Old Firm derby 2-0 at Ibrox in September, managed to hold the Scottish champions to a goalless draw at Parkhead, putting in a good display and having chances to win.











Although it was Bates’ second experience of being involved in the Old Frim derby, with the 21-year-old having played against Celtic in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last season, it was the first time the centre-back had played at Parkhead.



And the starlet, who relished playing at Celtic Park, believes the Rangers fans also played their part in making the atmosphere around the stadium memorable.





“It’s a great atmosphere”, Bates told Rangers TV.

“With the Rangers fans coming here everyone is up for it.



“All the boys in the changing room were up for it; it’s just one of those games that you just can’t wait to come around.



“But it’s been brilliant.



“I played in the semi-final last year but never played here before in an Old Firm so it was great.”



Bates, who joined Rangers from Raith Rovers on a developmental loan in the summer of 2016 before making his move permanent in January last year, has so far made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Ibrox club.

